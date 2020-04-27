Bodies found in submerged car linked to missing persons case

Authorities in Virginia say two bodies were discovered over the weekend in a submerged car that matched the description in a missing persons case.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the vehicle was recovered from Smith Mountain Lake in Glade Hill on Saturday night.

The bodies haven’t been identified, but have been taken to the medical examiner for autopsies.

Authorities said Virginia State Police, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and additional agencies assisted in the recovery effort.

