1 body recovered, another still missing, after boat capsizes

BLAIRS, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say they’ve recovered the body of one man and are looking for another after a boat capsized in a pond outside Danville.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the boat capsized in a pond on Sunday near the town of Blairs.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries told the newspaper that the victims were Danville residents.

One man was in his 70s and the other was in his 50s. Neither has been identified. Officials said that neither man was wearing a life jacket and that none were found at the scene.

