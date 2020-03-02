Virginia woman killed when rock crashes through windshield

Virginia State Police say a woman was killed when a rock crashed through the windshield of the car she was driving.

A news release from police says 58-year-old Veronica L. Jones of Lynchburg was driving her 2019 Chevrolet Camaro on Route 151 in Nelson County on Sunday night when the car hit an embankment, crossed the road and hit a pile of logs and a utility pole.

According to a state police investigation, a large rock found inside the car hit Jones and likely caused her death.

