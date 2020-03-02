Virginia State Police: Man charged with DUI after fatal wreck on I-95

Police in Virginia say that a man has been charged with driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash that killed a truck driver.

ASHLAND, Va. — Police in Virginia say that a man has been charged with driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash that killed a truck driver.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the crash occurred early Sunday on I-95 in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police said Richard K. Edwards Jr. was traveling south on I-95 when he veered across the median and struck a a tractor trailer carrying boxed vegetables in the northbound lanes. Police said Silvio Ponjuan

Reyes lost control of the tractor trailer.

The truck struck a guardrail before overturning. Ponjuan Reyes died at the scene. The 53-year-old was from Miami.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.