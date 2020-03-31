Virginia State Police identify man shot, killed by deputy

SALEM, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police have identified a suspect who officials say was shot and killed after exchanging…

SALEM, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police have identified a suspect who officials say was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy. News outlets reported on Monday that the agency said 46-year-old Robert Harman Sword, of Orlando, was the man shot by a Botetourt County deputy Friday.

Sword was accused of displaying a gun and firing as deputies responded to a call at a campsite near Buchanan.

Officials said a deputy later fired at Sword and struck him. The Roanoke Times said the medical examiner’s office determined Sword suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and left arm.

State Police are investigating.

