Virginia sheriff’s office captain indicted on rape charge

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (AP) — News outlets report that a Virginia sheriff’s captain has been indicted on a rape charge following a State Police investigation that began in 2019.

A statement from the agency that was obtained by news outlets says Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Julian D. Evans was charged Monday with rape of a victim having mental incapacity or helplessness.

The 50-year-old made his first court appearance Tuesday and told a judge he hired a lawyer. He has an arraignment set for April 13.

Officials didn’t comment further about the nature of the allegation. Evans’ employment status remains unclear.

