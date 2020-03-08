Virginia reports second presumptive positive case of coronavirus

Virginia confirmed its second presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus on Sunday, only a day after the state reported its first.

The second case is a Fairfax city resident in his 80s, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release. He first fell ill on Feb. 28 after traveling home from a Nile River cruise — similar to three residents of Montgomery County, Maryland, who have also been sickened.

He was hospitalized on March 5 and remains in stable condition.

Fairfax County and state health authorities will hold a news briefing at 1 p.m. with more on the second case and what is being done to protect Virginia residents.

Virginia’s second confirmed infection comes after officials announced Saturday that a U.S. Marine tested positive for the disease. He is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman tweeted that “the Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the White House have been briefed.”

A Defense Department official told The Associated Press on background prior to the public announcement that this is the first reported U.S. military case inside this country.

As of Sunday morning, seven patients have tested positive for the coronavirus across Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases swelled to over 400 this weekend, with cases in about half of the states. Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska and Pennsylvania also recently reported their first cases.

The total U.S. death toll has reached 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

