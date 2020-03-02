Virginia politicians stuck in elevator on way to Biden event

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney had a good excuse for being late to a news conference for presidential hopeful Joe Biden: they were stuck in an elevator.

McAuliffe tweeted a photo of himself with Stoney and nine other people crammed into an elevator Monday morning with a message: “Hey@JoeBiden! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you – we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting! #TeamJoe.”

A short time later, McAuliffe tweeted an update saying the Richmond Fire Department had fixed the elevator.

