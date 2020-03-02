Virginia police suspect foul play after body found in ditch

Authorities in Virginia say foul play is suspected in the death of a 27-year-old North Carolina man found in a ditch last week.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies discovered the body face down in the hole in Skippers, Virginia, on Thursday.

Sheriff W. T. Jarratt Jr. identified the man Saturday as Motique Desmond Jackson, of Weldon, North Carolina.

Police haven’t commented on Jackson’s cause of death or whether they’ve identified any suspects in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

