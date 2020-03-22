Virginia police investigating officer’s shooting of suspect

Police in a Virginia city are conducting an internal investigation of a shooting in which an officer wounded a suspect in an alleged abduction.

Suffolk police says the shooting occurred when a city officer responded to a report Saturday of the armed domestic abduction of a woman.

Police say the male suspect and the officer had a physical altercation in which the suspect took the officer’s Taser and fired, striking the officer before the officer returned fire with his gun.

The man was taken a local hospital for serious injuries.

A separate criminal investigation is also going on.

