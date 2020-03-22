Home » Virginia News » Virginia police investigating officer's…

Virginia police investigating officer’s shooting of suspect

The Associated Press

March 22, 2020, 3:54 PM

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia city are conducting an internal investigation of a shooting in which an officer wounded a suspect in an alleged abduction.

Suffolk police says the shooting occurred when a city officer responded to a report Saturday of the armed domestic abduction of a woman.

Police say the male suspect and the officer had a physical altercation in which the suspect took the officer’s Taser and fired, striking the officer before the officer returned fire with his gun.

The man was taken a local hospital for serious injuries.

A separate criminal investigation is also going on.

