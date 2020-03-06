Virginia man pleads guilty to killing dad, wounding brother

A 25-year-old Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing his father and wounding his brother in a shooting at their home.

News outlets report Tevin Smith entered his plea to first-degree murder, malicious wounding and a firearm charge in Chesapeake Circuit Court on Thursday.

He could face up to life in prison.

Chesapeake police said they were called to the home Tevin Smith shared with his family after midnight in September 2018 where they found 55-year-old Anthony Smith dead at the scene and another victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Prosecutors alleged Tevin Smith shot his family members during an argument over a missing cellphone. His brother survived.

