Virginia man charged with neglecting and abusing horses

RICHMOND, Va. — A self-described “horse whisperer” from Virginia has been charged with neglecting and abusing five horses found to be severely malnourished and starving.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that authorities said five other horses in his care died before they could intervene.

Nathaniel White Feather is the owner and operator of the White Feather Trail Rides and Literacy Program.

When reached Monday by the Times-Dispatch, White Feather said he was instructed by his attorney not to comment, but indicated the allegations that he mistreated the horses are erroneous.

