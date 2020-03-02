Virginia legislature OKs mental health training for teachers

Virginia lawmakers have passed a bill that will require full-time teachers to complete mental health awareness training, though some advocates are split on how the training should be implemented.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have passed a bill that will require full-time teachers to complete mental health awareness training, though some advocates are split on how the training should be implemented.

Democratic Del. Kaye Kory of Fairfax sponsored House Bill 74, which incorporated HB 716 and HB 1554.

Kory, a former school board member, said teachers and faculty may be better able to understand and help prevent related issues if they are trained properly to recognize signs of mental health problems.

The bill requires school boards to adopt and implement policies for the training, which can be completed online.

