Home » Virginia News » Virginia deputy shoots, kills…

Virginia deputy shoots, kills man after gunfire exchanged

The Associated Press

March 28, 2020, 2:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALEM, Va. (AP) — A man was killed by a deputy in Virginia after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

The Virginia State Police said in a  release that the case began on Friday morning when the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked along a rural road.

A deputy discovered a man at a campsite off the road. When the deputy approached, the man began shooting. Police say the man ran into heavy woods  after the deputy returned fire.

The deputy was not injured.  The sheriff’s office then conducted a concentrated search.

Deputies again encountered the suspect and one of them fired at him. He died of his injuries.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Latest News Local News Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up