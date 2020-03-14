Virginia county to pull inmates from troubled regional jail

Concerns about inadequate medical care at a regional jail in Virginia have prompted officials in one county to begin removing nearly 200 inmates.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard said he has received nearly daily messages from family members of inmates who say their loves ones are receiving poor or negligent medical care at the Riverside Regional Jail.

Riverside has been has been dogged by allegations of mismanagement. It is currently under state probation for three years following two inmate suicides in 2017 that state officials said were directly or indirectly caused by staff shortcomings and policy violations.

