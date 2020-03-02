Virginia bill to ban plastic foam to-go containers in limbo

A bill in the Virginia General Assembly that bans expanded polystyrene containers at all food vendors by 2025 currently is in limbo while both chambers hash out a Senate amendment rejected by the House.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill in the Virginia General Assembly that bans expanded polystyrene containers at all food vendors by 2025 currently is in limbo while both chambers hash out a Senate amendment rejected by the House.

House Bill 533 would prohibit food vendors, including restaurants, catering trucks and grocery stores, from serving food and beverages in plastic foam containers, plates, cups and trays.

The ban does not extend to packaging of unprepared food.

The House overwhelmingly rejected the amendment, but the Senate insisted on a reenactment clause.

As of Feb. 27, the bill was assigned to a conference committee to debate its fate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.