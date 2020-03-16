Home » Virginia News » Trial set for man…

Trial set for man accused of killing girlfriend 30 years ago

The Associated Press

March 16, 2020, 10:06 AM

STAFFORD, Va. — A man will face trial on charges alleging that he killed his girlfriend and dumped her body in Virginia more than 30 years ago.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz faces a June 10 trial start date. He faces charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body in Stafford County.

That’s where the remains of Marta Rodriguez were discovered. She had disappeared from Arlington County in 1989. Rodriguez–Cruz was indicted in October.

By then, he was already serving a 12-year prison sentence for killing another woman, Pamela Butler, at her home in Washington in 2009.

