Trial of mom charged in toddler’s death postponed

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — The trial of a Virginia woman charged in the death of her son has been put on hold while she undergoes a mental competency evaluation.

The Daily Press reports Julia Tomlin’s trial had been scheduled to start Monday. But her public defender said she wanted a competency hearing first, and prosecutors didn’t object.

The 35-year-old Tomlin faces charges of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, child abuse and three counts of felony child neglect in the death of her 2-year-old son, Noah Tomlin.

Julia Tomlin reported Noah missing in June 2019, launching a 10-day search.

