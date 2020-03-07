Home » Virginia News » State to pay $900K…

State to pay $900K settlement in fatal boating investigation

The Associated Press

March 7, 2020, 11:33 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials have agreed to pay $900,000 to the family of a Virginia man who was charged but later cleared in a fatal boating accident.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the settlement between the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Drew Hall of Martinsville was made final last month.

The agreement came almost a year after a Pittsylvania County judge threw out Hall’s conviction on a misdemeanor charge of improper boating because game department officers had withheld evidence that suggested a jet ski driver involved in the accident may have been at fault.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

