Solar array at school recognized as pollinator-friendly

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A solar array at a Virginia elementary school is the first to receive the highest possible designation under under a new program that encourages pollinator-friendly solar development.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Monday that Cople Elementary School in Westmoreland County had been awarded a Gold Certified Pollinator Smart Project label.

A key focus is the use of Virginia native plant species. Charlottesville-based Sun Tribe installed the project.

The company said in a news release that the ground-mounted solar system meets 100 percent of the school’s energy needs.

