Six arrested on drug trafficking charges in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Six people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges after more than 80 federal, state and local law enforcement officers swarmed several violence-plagued neighborhoods in Richmond.

The operation on Thursday focused mainly on several housing projects, including Mosby Court, Creighton Court and Whitcomb Court.

Authorities seized multiple guns, ammunition and illegal drugs. G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S.

Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said the coordinated effort was focused on alleged gang members and drug traffickers who are accused of being responsible for an “outsized contribution” to violence in Richmond communities.

