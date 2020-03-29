Sheriff: Suspect dies of medical emergency after pursuit

MARION, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff says a suspect died of an unspecified medical emergency after being taken into…

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the case began when it received a call Saturday night about someone driving the wrong way .

Deputies found the pickup truck but it led investigators on a pursuit. After a law enforcement officer forced the vehicle off the road, the news release says he tried to set fire to his vehicle.

The sheriff says officers then removed him even though he was being combative.

The news release said that the man suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

