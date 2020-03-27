Report: Pilot had alcohol in system in fatal Virginia crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has found that a pilot who died in a Virginia plane crash had alcohol and a common medication that can cause drowsiness in his system.

CROZET, Va (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has found that a pilot who died in a Virginia plane crash had alcohol and a common medication that can cause drowsiness in his system.

The report released this week determined 51-year-old pilot Kent Carr took off from the Richmond Executive airport shortly after he had been drinking on the night of April 15, 2018.

News outlets have reported that the Cessna plunged into a slope about 15 miles from its destination as severe weather and tornado warnings were reported throughout the region.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.