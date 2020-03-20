Home » Virginia News » Police: Officer serving warrant…

Police: Officer serving warrant fatally shot man in Virginia

The Associated Press

March 20, 2020, 3:41 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia say that an officer has fatally shot a man while trying to take him into custody.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the shooting occurred about 11:25 a.m. Friday near the Atlantic ocean in Virginia Beach.

Police said that officers from Virginia Beach and the nearby city of Norfolk were working together on a joint operation when officers attempted to serve a felony warrant. Police said a suspect was killed and that a handgun was recovered near him.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce said officers rendered first aid but the man died.

Police did not identify the man or the officer who shot him.

