Police: Man who shot 5-year-old turned himself in

DEDHAM, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia man accused of shooting a 5-year-old boy in the torso has turned himself in.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Marquelle B. Simon surrendered to the Portsmouth Police Department Friday night.

Police responded to a call that a child was shot on March 20. Officers then met the boy and his mother at a hospital, where the 5-year-old was being treated for life-threatening injuries.Simon, 19, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of felony.

Authorities have not immediately released more information.

