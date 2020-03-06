Police investigating motive of murder-suicide in Virginia

Police in Virginia are trying to determine the motive behind a murder-suicide that left two people dead in a car and an infant boy alone and unharmed.

The News & Advance reports that murder-suicide occurred Wednesday in Gretna.

The town is in Pittsylvania County and sits between Lynchburg and Danville.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the people who died have been identified as Patricia Harris Towler and Dane Clark Towler of Tightsqueeze.

Sheriff’s deputies found an infant boy in the car. He was not harmed. The boy was released to a family member.

