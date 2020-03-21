Home » Virginia News » Police in Virginia capital…

Police in Virginia capital says 16-year-old shot to death

The Associated Press

March 21, 2020, 5:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia’s capital city are seeking information about a homicide in which a 16-year-old youth died.

Richmond police were called to a shooting on the city’s east side and found the male teenager inside a convenience store.

The teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

A man inside the store at the time was also shot. He went to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. No charges have been filed.

