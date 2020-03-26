Official: Rehab center with outbreak faces staff shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A health official says a Virginia rehabilitation facility is facing a staffing and supply shortage amid…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A health official says a Virginia rehabilitation facility is facing a staffing and supply shortage amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed four patients and sickened more than a dozen patients and staff.

Dr. Danny Avula is the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts. He says the situation at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Henrico County is “challenging” on “every front.”

He says exhausted staff are working double shifts, and the facility is working to hire more.

The Virginia health department reported Thursday that the virus has infected more than 450 people and killed more than a dozen in the state so far.

