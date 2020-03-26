Home » Virginia News » Official: Rehab center with…

Official: Rehab center with outbreak faces staff shortage

The Associated Press

March 26, 2020, 7:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A health official says a Virginia rehabilitation facility is facing a staffing and supply shortage amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed four patients and sickened more than a dozen patients and staff.

Dr. Danny Avula is the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts. He says the situation at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Henrico County is “challenging” on “every front.”

He says exhausted staff are working double shifts, and the facility is working to hire more.

The Virginia health department reported Thursday that the virus has infected more than 450 people and killed more than a dozen in the state so far.

