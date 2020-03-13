Mother gets 6 months in fatal shooting of 4-year-old son

A Virginia mother has been sentenced to six months in prison for the shooting death of her 4-year-old son.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 26-year-old Tiara Danielle Jefferson was sentenced Thursday in Henrico County. Authorities say her son was found shot in the head in May 2018. Jefferson said the boy shot himself while she slept.

She was convicted of felony child neglect. She had entered an Alford plea, which means she doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there was enough evidence for a conviction.

She was given 60 days of credit for time served.

