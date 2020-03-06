Man dies after being shot by police officer during stabbing

Police in Virginia say a man wanted by authorities was shot and killed by an officer as he stabbed a woman multiple times.

Henrico County Police say in a news release on Friday that officers responded to a home on Thursday night to assist Richmond police in serving a warrant in connection with a carjacking last month.

Officers found the suspect, who fled into a home, but when the officers went inside, they found him stabbing a woman with a knife.

A Henrico County officer shot the man, who died at a hospital. Authorities say the woman is in critical but stable condition.

