Lawmakers tackle changing bawdy place, prostitution laws

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The General Assembly passed measures this session repealing restrictions on sex before marriage, swearing in public…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The General Assembly passed measures this session repealing restrictions on sex before marriage, swearing in public and being a “habitual drunkard,” but Alexandria Del. Mark Levine said he is considering updating another “outdated” Virginia law next year.

He’s considering changing the statute for keeping, residing in, or frequenting a bawdy place. In Virginia, that means using a building for lewdness, assignation or prostitution. Violating this law is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Levine takes issue with the words “lewdness,” meaning obscene or vulgar, and “assignation,” or, an appointment for a meeting, especially between lovers.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.