Judge cancels council’s resolution to close condemned jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge has reaffirmed his previous ruling that a Virginia city must repair its jail instead of condemning it after the city council passed a resolution defying his orders.

Circuit Judge Johnny Morrison said Friday that his order to keep Portsmouth City Jail open was very clear.

Portsmouth officials condemned its jail in July because investigators found the complex unfit for human occupancy.

Morrison ruled in January that officials must fix the jail instead of closing it.

Portsmouth City Council passed a resolution to close the jail, despite Morrison’s ruling.

On Friday, Morrison canceled their resolution and reiterated his past ruling. The city intends to appeal the order.

