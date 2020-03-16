Home » Virginia News » Judge cancels council's resolution…

Judge cancels council’s resolution to close condemned jail

The Associated Press

March 16, 2020, 5:59 PM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge has reaffirmed his previous ruling that a Virginia city must repair its jail instead of condemning it after the city council passed a resolution defying his orders.

Circuit Judge Johnny Morrison said Friday that his order to keep Portsmouth City Jail open was very clear.

Portsmouth officials condemned its jail in July because investigators found the complex unfit for human occupancy.

Morrison ruled in January that officials must fix the jail instead of closing it.

Portsmouth City Council passed a resolution to close the jail, despite Morrison’s ruling.

On Friday, Morrison canceled their resolution and reiterated his past ruling. The city intends to appeal the order.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up