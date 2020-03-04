In rare move, Senate OKs bill over Dominion’s objections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has approved a bill over the objections of Dominion Energy that would restore…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has approved a bill over the objections of Dominion Energy that would restore state regulatory oversight of how electric utilities can write off certain costs.

The vote marked the first time in recent memory the energy giant has lost a floor vote in the business-friendly upper chamber.

But the surprise defeat for Dominion was only temporary, as the Senate quickly voted to reconsider and put off a final decision.

But supporters of the measure said they are confident the measure will eventually pass with only minor changes, given the bipartisan vote of 27-13 in favor of the bill.

