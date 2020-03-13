Hearing rescheduled for man accused of moving auction block

A court hearing for a man accused of removing a plaque that marks where slave auctions were held in the Virginia city of Charlottesville has been rescheduled for June.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A court hearing for a man accused of removing a plaque that marks where slave auctions were held in the Virginia city of Charlottesville has been rescheduled for June.

The Daily Progress reports that the hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday. Police say that Richard H. Allan, III, admitted to taking the historic marker in the city where a deadly white nationalist rally was held in 2017.

Allan told multiple news outlets that he removed the plaque because he believed it was insulting to enslaved Africans and their descendants.

Allan was charged with felony grand larceny and felony possession of burglarious tools.

