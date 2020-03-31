Group protests closing of shooting ranges amid coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gun-rights group is protesting Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to shut down the state’s indoor…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gun-rights group is protesting Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to shut down the state’s indoor shooting ranges as part of a series of business closings aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Northam’s order closed dozens of non-essential “recreation and entertainment” businesses, including theaters, museums, fitness centers, bowling alleys and indoor shooting ranges.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League is asking Northam to remove indoor ranges from his order, citing an advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that designated the firearms industry as part of the country’s “critical infrastructure” during the outbreak.

