Ex-Virginia deputy acquitted of sexually abusing inmate

The Associated Press

March 12, 2020, 7:45 AM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A former Virginia sheriff’s deputy who appealed his conviction on a charge of sexually abusing a woman in a courthouse holding cell has been cleared of wrongdoing.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that 53-year-old former Chesapeake deputy Timothy Burnside was acquitted of a misdemeanor sexual battery charge Monday. He was initially found guilty in May.

Court testimony shows Burnside told investigators the woman’s hand “bumped” his genitals. The victim reported that he had repeatedly pulled her hands there while she was handcuffed in a holding cell at the courthouse.

Burnside was fired in February 2019, shortly after the accusations emerged. He had worked for the office for 17 years.

