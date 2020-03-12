Drop in cargo at Port of Virginia partly due to coronavirus

The Port of Virginia saw a drop in cargo last month that officials say is due in part to the coronavirus and its effects on the shipping industry.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday the port handled a total of 207,816 containers last month, a 9% drop from February 2019.

Port officials attributed the decline to the spread of the virus and ongoing trade tariffs.

