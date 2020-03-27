Home » Virginia News » Distance learning poses challenges…

Distance learning poses challenges for students, teachers

The Associated Press

March 27, 2020, 6:54 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Students and teachers are transitioning from classroom to computer as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Not every subject lends itself to a smooth transition to distance learning, as students and instructors have discovered

While video conferencing allows students to meet virtually during a time it’s impossible to meet physically, distance learning poses unique challenges for courses that require more than a lecture, like art classes and lab components of science classes.

