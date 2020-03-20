Courts: Virginia teacher accused of hitting child with ruler

Virginia court records show a teacher has been accused of striking a student with a ruler at an early childhood education center for low-income children.

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia court records show a teacher has been accused of striking a student with a ruler at an early childhood education center for low-income children.

The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday that 54-year-old Karen Tucker was charged with assault and battery.

A criminal complaint filed Monday alleged she went into a classroom at the Community Improvement Council Head Start center, got a ruler and struck a student on the hands and head.

Tucker told the Register & Bee that she was sorry for what happened, but wouldn’t comment on the case without her lawyer. The program’s executive director declined to comment further, citing personnel matters.

