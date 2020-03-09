Conference to address impact of coronavirus on global trade

Gov. Ralph Northam will co-host the 12th annual Governor's Conference on Agricultural Trade on Tuesday at the Richmond Marriott Hotel.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Speakers at an annual agricultural trade conference in Richmond are expected to address the potential impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on global trade.

Gov. Ralph Northam will co-host the 12th annual Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade on Tuesday at the Richmond Marriott Hotel.

The conference is expected to focus on the current trade environment, challenges and opportunities for agricultural and forestry exports, and recent trade negotiations.

In a news release, Northam’s office said speakers at the conference are also expected to talk about the coronavirus.

Speakers will include: U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky, and Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.

