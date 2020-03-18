Competency hearing rescheduled for triple-slaying suspect

The Danville Register & Bee reports that Mathew Bernard was set to have his competency review and determination hearing on Wednesday.

DANVILLE, Va. — Authorities in Virginia have rescheduled a competency hearing for a man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher.

It would have helped authorities decide whether he understands the first-degree murder charges against him. The hearing was rescheduled for May so that Bernard could seek further review of treatment.

Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard, in late August. Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

