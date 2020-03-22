As Virginia cases rise, governor forecasts long disruptions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is warning state residents about a lengthy disruption to daily life as officials try to stem the intensity of the coronavirus outbreak.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is warning state residents about a lengthy disruption to daily life as officials try to stem the intensity of the coronavirus outbreak.

Northam on Sunday said COVID-19 will affect life for months, and the sooner people adopt new ways of living the sooner the challenges will end. Virginia health officials on Sunday night announced the deaths of three more people who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to six.

Northam says he’ll announce on Monday what’s going to happen with public schools, which are now in the middle of a two-week closure.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.