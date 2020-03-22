Home » Virginia News » As Virginia cases rise,…

As Virginia cases rise, governor forecasts long disruptions

The Associated Press

March 22, 2020, 7:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is warning state residents about a lengthy disruption to daily life as officials try to stem the intensity of the coronavirus outbreak.

Northam on Sunday said COVID-19 will affect life for months, and the sooner people adopt new ways of living the sooner the challenges will end. Virginia health officials on Sunday night announced the deaths of three more people who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to six.

Northam says he’ll announce on Monday what’s going to happen with public schools, which are now in the middle of a two-week closure.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Coronavirus Latest News Local News Virginia News
COVID-19 ralph northam

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up