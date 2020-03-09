Advocates see progress on workers rights in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Advocates for low-income people say Virginia made huge strides in improving conditions for workers during the…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Advocates for low-income people say Virginia made huge strides in improving conditions for workers during the legislative session that just ended.

That includes raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 per hour in January.

But the business community squashed some measures, including paid sick days.

Business owners argued that the economic impact could force them to raise prices and stall hiring. The changes came as a new Democratic majority took control of both the Senate and House of Delegates for the first time in more than two decades.

A bill to require employers to provide paid sick days died on the last day of the session after intense opposition from business groups.

