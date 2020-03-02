Home » Virginia News » 2 more deaths reported…

2 more deaths reported at facility with COVID-19 outbreak

The Associated Press

March 27, 2020, 5:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia long-term care facility dealing with a coronavirus outbreak says two more residents have died, bringing the total to six.

The Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon that two residents who were presumed positive for COVID-19 have died within the last 24 hours.

Canterbury said those residents’ test results have not yet been confirmed. Four deaths were reported earlier in the week.

A top local health official told The Associated Press this week that the facility is facing a shortage of both personal protective equipment for its workers as well as a staffing shortage as it deals with the outbreak.

