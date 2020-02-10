William & Mary announces $57M revamp of its sports complex

William & Mary has announced a $57 million revamp of the athletics complex where many of its sports teams play and train.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary has announced a $57 million revamp of the athletics complex where many of its sports teams play and train.

The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement this month that the project will include about 167,000 square feet of space that is new or renovated.

The school says it will revitalize structures such as Kaplan Arena, which is where its basketball teams have competed for decades. But the project will also include a new 36,000-square-foot sports performance center.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.