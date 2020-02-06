Virginia’s Hampton Roads areas to get new area code

Virginia is set to get a new area code, as the 757 used in Hampton Roads runs out of available numbers.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is set to get a new area code, as the 757 used in Hampton Roads runs out of available numbers.

The State Corporation Commission said Wednesday that the new code — 948 — will start being phased into the area where 757 is currently used.

That area includes Hampton Roads, Williamsburg and the Eastern Shore. Local calls would soon require using 10 digits instead of seven.

New 757 numbers are set to run out by the end of 2021.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.