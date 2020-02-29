Home » Virginia News » Virginia woman charged with…

Virginia woman charged with killing teen daughter

The Associated Press

February 29, 2020, 5:43 PM

PALYMYRA, Va. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Virginia woman with murder in the December 2018 death of her 19-year-old daughter.

Officials say 49-year-old Suzanne Mirsky of Scottsville was arrested Monday on charges of murder, four counts of felony child abuse and two counts of animal cruelty.

Authorities say the child abuse charges are related to other children.

Investigators say Kayla Mirsky died while in the care of her mother but they have not released details of her death. Mirsky is scheduled for a court appearance on March 27.

