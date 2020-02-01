Home » Virginia News » Virginia: Random gunfire reported,…

Virginia: Random gunfire reported, boy found fatally shot

The Associated Press

February 1, 2020, 7:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia’s capital city are investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead.

Richmond Police say officers were called to a location on Southlawn Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in response to reports of random gunfire and a person being shot.

Police say officers found a boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News National News Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up