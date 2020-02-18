Virginia mom sentenced for drunken fight, leaving kids alone

A Virginia woman who left her two children alone while getting into a drunken fight at a beach party pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Shelby Oliver pleaded guilty Tuesday to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and public intoxication.

She was sentenced to two months in jail. Charging documents say 28-year-old Oliver was attending the Floatopia beach party with her children last year when she got into a drunken fight.

Documents say she left her children alone. They were later found dehydrated.

Oliver was originally charged with felony child abuse but the children’s injuries didn’t meet felony standards.

Prosecutors and the defense say Oliver has made positive changes in her life since the incident.

