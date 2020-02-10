Virginia man seeking compensation for wrongful imprisonment

A Virginia man who was wrongfully convicted in a 1979 rape and burglary is still trying to get compensated from the state for his wrongful imprisonment.

Calvin Wayne Cunningham told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the conviction sent his life into a downward spiral. He was exonerated in 2011, but was never compensated.

After his 1988 parole, he began using drugs and committing other crimes to support his habit.

In 2013, state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, introduced a bill to award him almost $300,000 in compensation. Cunningham said she withdrew the bill because of his later convictions.

